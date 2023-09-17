Impact with birds or mechanical failure. These are, at the moment, the two hypotheses being investigated in the Air Force circles to understand what happened to the Aermacchi MB-339 of the Frecce Tricolori which crashed yesterday at Turin Caselle airport during take-off.

Until yesterday evening, the clash with the birds was the most plausible explanation. Also because six seconds after take-off the pilot would have raised the alarm to the team leader, speaking of an “engine problem” and a “bird strike”. Then the maneuver to avoid greater damage (such as ending up in a residential area) and the expulsion of the pilot from the cockpit. But let’s reconstruct what happened.

At 4.30 pm yesterday, 16 September, the aircraft of the national aerobatic team left the stands of the Caselle Sud aircraft division of the Leonardo structures. At 4.52pm – after the green light from the control tower – they took off, in rapid succession, from runway 36. Immediately afterwards the engine of one of the planes (“Pony 4”) stopped.

Some commanders and first officers present at the airport – some waiting to take off and some just landed – report to their colleagues that at that moment there are several birds so much so that they consider the risk of a “bird strike” to be high: this is a dangerous phenomenon given that the birds tend to end up in engines, risking putting them out of action.

After leaving the ground, the two-seater loses altitude in “controlled mode”, following the provisions of the Frecce Tricolori protocols to minimize negative consequences. The pilot remains on board until the last moment before activating the ejection seat. The aircraft crashes into the airport grounds and catches fire. The largest pieces, still on fire, break through the fence that delimits the port: some end up in the water canal, some others continue and one of these hits the car with the family of the only victim. The rest of the patrol tries twice to land in Turin, then has to head to Milan Linate. The investigations, excluding those of the judiciary, will be carried out by the Air Force investigation commission. We will soon have certain answers.