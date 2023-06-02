Frecce Tricolori 2 June 2023 Rome streaming and live TV: where to see them

Today, Friday 2 June 2023, Republic Day is celebrated in Italy, an event that is linked to the 1946 referendum, the one through which the monarchy was abolished and the republic was chosen. Like every year, President Sergio Mattarella will go to the Altare della Patria, in Piazza Venezia, and here he will leave the laurel wreath with the three colors of our flag. The first appointment on Friday 2 June 2023 starts at 9.15, after which it’s up to the Frecce Tricolori, which will animate the capital’s sky with red, green and white. Where to see the passage of the Frecce Tricolori on 2 June 2023 in Rome on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

To follow the Frecce Tricolori live on television, just tune into Rai 1. Being a national event, it will be broadcast live on state TV, for which Rai. TG1 will take care of broadcasting the parade on 2 June 2023 live on television, which takes place as per tradition in Rome, for which it will connect with the capital starting at 9.15 in Piazza Venezia. Here will be the departure of the Frecce Tricolori and the military parade. To follow the live broadcast on TV, simply tune into key 1 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can tune into the 101 key.

Frecce Tricolori 2 June 2023 live streaming

Not just TVs. It is also possible to follow the Frecce Tricolori in live streaming. How? Simple: since live television is edited by Rai 1, live streaming is also available through RaiPlay, the free platform made available by Viale Mazzini after registration. How does it work? Just log in or register if it is the first time, even via social networks such as Facebook or Google, then select the live channel from the drop-down menu on the left. RaiPlay it is a platform designed both via desktop and via app.