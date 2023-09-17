The father of the little girl who lost her life yesterdayaccident involving a Frecce Tricolori aircraftwho crashed during take-off at Caselle airport, in the province of Turin, “retraced the scene a thousand times, this time trying to ask himself how he could have done differently”. Thus Maurizio Berardino, head of the City’s Department of Anesthesia and Resuscitation of Health who in these hours followed the father and mother of the 5 year old girl who was the victim of the accident.

The doctor then specified that from a clinical point of view the parents’ situation is calm. “The burns that were caused during the extraction of the children are second degree – she explained – the father has been discharged while the mother who has a greater extent of the burns will be hospitalized for a few days under the monitoring of the plastic surgeon”. The doctor then underlined that a series of tests were carried out to ascertain any traumatic injuries “which were reassuring” and confirmed that psychological support was activated immediately.