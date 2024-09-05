Gruppo Fs, mega-strike announced for September 8th and 9th

A national strike of the staff of the FS Italiane Groupfrom 3am on Sunday 8th to 2am on Monday 9th September 2024. The national strike could have repercussions on rail traffic and lead to possible total cancellations and partial Of Arrows, Intercity and trains of the Trenitalia Regional.

The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, may also occur before and continue beyond the end time of the strike. Trenitalia invites all passengers to inform themselves before going to the station and, where possible, to reschedule their journey.

About links And active services are available through the Trenitalia appthe section Infomobility of the trenitalia.com website, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane groupthe toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as in ticket offices and assistance offices at railway stations, self-service machines and affiliated travel agencies, specifies Ferrovie.