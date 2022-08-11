Monaco (AFP)

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her brilliance by winning the 100 meters at the Monaco Diamond League meeting, setting her way to the best time of the year.

The 35-year-old clocked 10.62 seconds, setting a record for the meeting at Stade Louis II.

Since winning her fifth world title at the Eugene World Cup in the United States last month, Fraser-Price has shown that she is indomitable, winning her third Monaco meeting in seven days with a time of under 10.70 seconds.

“Now I’ve won three races in a row, so I need some time to recover and see what I can do with some rest before I come back,” the Jamaican said.

“I did what had to be done and we had fun, let the clock “time” do the talking!”, praising what she considered a great year, adding, “I can only be satisfied with the season.”

Fraser-Price beat compatriot Sherica Jackson, the 200m world champion, who set a personal best of 10.71sec.

Ivorian Marie-Josie Ta Lou came third with an African record by just one percent of a second in a race that finished seven participants under the 11-second barrier.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the 2016 and 2022 Olympic champion and 1500m world champion in the last two editions, was just half a second away from the world record.

The 28-year-old clocked 3:50.37, making her the second-fastest time in the race’s history behind world record holder Ginzebi Dibaba of Ethiopia who clocked 3:50.07 in 2015 in Monaco. Kibyegon improved her personal record of 3:51.07.

The world champion in the 200 meters race, American Noah Lyles, confirmed his impressive level this season by recording 19.46 seconds, on his way to winning with a record for the meeting.

And the podium was purely American, after the teenager, Irion Knighton, the bronze medalist in the Eugene World Cup, came second with a time of 19.48 seconds in front of the world 400 meters champion Michael Norman (19.95 seconds).

The men’s 1000m title went to Britain’s Jake Whiteman, the surprise 1500m champion at the Eugene Mondial, after he clocked 2:13.88 minutes, ahead of Canadian 800m world bronze medalist Marco Arup.

As for the Kenyan 800m world champion Emmanuel Kurier, he looked completely exhausted, which led to him giving up and finishing the race in the last place.

#FrearsPrice #Time #talking