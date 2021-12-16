Genoa, Freak, the musical, makes its debut at the Verdi Theater in Sestri Ponente

Genoa – The show will be staged for the first time ever, after the forced stop caused by the Covid emergency “Freak The Musical” of the Janua Musical Project company together with RecAccademiaMusicale. The event show is in fact scheduled at the Verdi Theater in Sestri Ponente, on Saturday 18 December at 20:30, and Sunday 19 December at 15:30 and 20:30.

In a Steampunk Genoa of the late nineteenth century, upset by the industrial revolution, a group of exceptional and out of the ordinary characters seeks their place in the world. Marginalized from the society of “normal” because of their particular physical qualities and their special abilities, considered monstrous and dangerous, they hide in the basement of the city joining a clandestine community referred to as “Freak”: the Strange. Become an urban legend, they live in the shadows until the meeting that will change everything. No longer weird but extraordinary!

Freak the Musical is an unprecedented, new, fresh, young project. A musical show that blends theater, music and dance at the service of a true, touching, authentic and human story. The project was born in Genoa, by professionals in the sector born and raised in the shadow of the Lantern, who have joined forces to create a semi-professional experiential opportunity for very promising young artists, some already professionals, some in the course of specialization.

The whole plot takes place in an almost timeless Genoa (Janua), with Victorian influences and elements that recall both the nineteenth and the beginning of the twentieth century, in an emerging style of today, which recalls precisely that historical moment: steampunk. Extrapolates the plot of a well-known film, “The greatest showman” to relive it through the eyes of the people whose story has not been adequately explored in the film version, the “strange”, the “different”, the “freak” !: people from troubled past, with physical imperfections and oddities due to the ruthlessness of the society of the time, and marginalized by the same on the edges of a world for which they must make themselves invisible, as they are considered dangerous and monstrous. They will come across a visionary, who sees unparalleled qualities in their strangeness, offering them social redemption through the art of the show.

Struggling hard for their social acceptance, in the course of the plot they face challenges and issues that every day become more and more relevant today. The musical integrates the songs from the original soundtrack of the film, five unreleased tracks specially written by the author Francesco Ciccotti (author for Sanremo, Amici, XFactor, The Voice, Notre Dame de Paris, Nek, Irama …) and masterfully orchestrated by maestro Luca Lamari (who in his career has played with nationally renowned artists such as Enrico Ruggeri, Alessandra Amoroso, J-Ax, Fedez, Francesca Michielin, Elisa, Francesco Renga, Noemi, Annalisa) arranger for Rai and film soundtracks.

Tickets can be purchased on the site www.freakilmusical.it