If something has stood out this week it is because of the announcement of the release date of Mass Effect legendary edition next May 14, being an improved version of the games in this acclaimed Bioware saga.
But if something has revolutionized social networks this week, apart from the news of the launch itself, it has been the spectacular collector’s edition of the game (despite not having the game), but that has astonished all the fans for the spectacular 1: 1 size helmet that includes the edition legendary, and which is only available online through Bioware’s own website. Obviously it is an edition that is out of the budget of most players, although everyone would like to be able to wear that spectacular helmet in their playing space.
But since we know that you love that we bring you products from the depths of the ocean Aliexpress, such as the custom Xbox lamp or branded Xbox wallets, we bring you a good repertoire of replicas of video game helmets such as Halo, Doom or Mass Effect that will certainly fit the smallest budgets.
From the award-winning video game Halo and it’s sequels comes this Deluxe Master Chief child light-up deluxe helmet! Full over-the-head helmet looks just like the one you see in the game! One size fits most children.
Video Game Helmet Replicas on Aliexpress
Yes. We know that quality and Aliexpress are not always hand in hand, but if the budget or the available stock of some collector’s editions does not allow us to enjoy them, we can always lower our quality expectations a bit and try our luck with one of the replicas. that we can find in the Asian giant. If what we are looking for is to have as much merchandising as possible from one of our favorite sagas and we are looking for it to decorate our living room or our gamer corner, it may be a good option.
Below we bring you a good number of replica video game helmets from Aliexpress. We hope you like them.
Well, as you see there is a large selection of replica video game helmets of all shapes, sizes and especially qualities to choose from. Some like the one in Doom Eternal look pretty good and we’re sure they’d look great in any room. Obviously, we cannot expect the quality of the official editions, but if we are not extremely detailed, perhaps they will fulfill their mission, which after all is to decorate our space as we want.
And to you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments!
