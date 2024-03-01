Five years had to pass before the return of Friars of Guasave to the Chevron Cibacopa League and tonight they will begin their adventure in the 2024 season, visiting the two-time champions Jalisco Astrosin what will be the inaugural duel.

The challenge will take place at the Astros Arena, at 7:00 p.m., Sinaloa time, and regarding tomorrow's match it will be at 5:00 p.m.

The figures

It should be noted that for this start of the season, the Argentine coach of Frayles will have a team made up of his captain Michael Henry, JD Miller, Chris Harris, David Sloan, Donte Powers and Zach Scottwhile Luis Ochoa, Daniel Trasviña and Myron Molina will be available at the national base.

In addition to the youth players Melchor Véliz, José Eduardo López, Mariano Rivera, Leonel Medina, among others. For their part, the two-time champions, who are led by the Spanish Jorge Elorduy, will send the quintet made up of Jeremy AndersonLiAngelo Ball, Damian Hollis, national team Jorge de la Serna and Kavell Bigby-Williams.

In turn, he will have on the bench the also selected Omar de Haro, Michael Bryson, Mikh McKinney, Pedro LealFelipe Hernández, Antonio Álvarez and Osmar García.

More duels

The Knights of Culiacán they will have in their house Mazatlán deer; Tijuana Zonkyes will receive Falcons of Ciudad Obregón and Rays of Hermosillo will host Guymas Oyster Catchers.

Pioneers from Los Mochis will arrive at the Juan de la Barrera gym to hold a challenge against the newly arrived Angeles from Mexico City, but that will be until tomorrow.

The next

Next Tuesday, the Frayles will begin the season at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, hosting the runners-up Rayos de Hermosillo and on Friday, March 8, the Zonkyes de Tijuana will arrive, who are led by former frayle Enrique Zúñiga.