GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Relying on 23 units from Juan Baldenebro and Justin Pierce, Frayles de Guasave defeated Choyeros de San José del Cabo 86-77in order to reach five victories and maintain the undefeated label at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, within the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit.

The cassock quintet with this victory left their record at 9-3 in wins and losses, while the South Californians put their numbers at 4-9.

Frayles preparing to start the match. Vicente Guerrero.

The history

Those led by the Argentine Marcelo Elusich, in the first 10 minutes of the match, came out with everything on the court and took the victory with a score of 21-16.

For the second period, the Carmelite team presented some failures at zero hour and fell with a score of 22-16 and thus go to rest with a partial defeat of 38-37.

Already in the penultimate period, Frayles seized the court and completely erased the rival and they triumphed with cards of 30-16.

In the last period, the cassock team had mistakes in their actions and stumbled with a score of 19-23, despite this they were able to achieve their fifth victory at home, now with a score of 86-77.

Justin Pierce and Felipe Hernández, from Frayles de Guasave. Vicente Guerrero.

what’s coming

This Friday, sharp at 7:30 p.m. At the Luis Estrada Medina gym, the Frayles will be in charge of welcoming the Pelícanos from Cabo San Lucas, while on Saturday they will welcome the Guaycuras from La Paz.