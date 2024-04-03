Guasave, Sinaloa.- With the duo of David Sloan and Mario Kegler shining in attack, Frayles de Guasave was reunited with victory by defeating Halcones de Ciudad Obregón 100-91, at the start of the eighth series of the 2024 season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

Those in the cassock with this victory ended a streak of three losses in a row and put their record at 3-12 in wins and losses, while the feathered ones stayed with 7-8.

The duel

For tonight's match, Lucas Zurita sent Luis Estrada Medina to the gymnasium floor, the quintet made up of David Sloan, Torren Jones, Mario Kegler, Michael Henry and Ty Prince.

While Cleveland Thomas, Tanksley Efianayi, Josh Parker, Windi Graterol and Tony Farmer started for the Falcons.

Led by Torren Jones and Ty Prince, who were in charge of adding eight points each, they guided Frayles to come out ahead in the first 10 minutes of the match with a score of 30-27.

Tanksley Efianayi stood up for the Sonorans with 10 units.

For the second period the local team had some failures at zero hour and fell with a score of 23-18 and with that went to halftime with the score 50-48 in favor of the feathered team.

Here for the Sinaloans, Cameron Burhannon stood out with six points, while Tanksley Efianayi stood out again on the night, but now with 11 “lines.”

For the penultimate period Frayles relied on eight units from David Sloan to come out with their arms raised with a score of 27-20.

Michael Henry also shined for the Frayles with seven points, and Josh Parker stood out for the Falcons with eight points.

The cassock team took the last quarter with a score of 25-21 to seal the 100-91 victory.

The figures

While Tony Farmer stood out for the Sonorans with 27 units and Tanksley Efianayi collaborated with another 21.

For the Frayles, Mario Kegler and David Sloan stood out on the court with 23 and 21 points, respectively.