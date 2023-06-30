GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Frayles de Guasave asserted their hierarchy at home, by defeating Piratas de Mazatlán 91-59, in order to win their fourth straight victory at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, within the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit.

The cassock team with this success put their numbers at 6-2 in wins and losses, while the Buenos Aires remained at 5-3.

It should be noted that these quintets have faced each other a couple of times so far this season, where Marcelo Elusich’s pupils have emerged victorious.

Justin Pierce, from Frayles de Guasave, seeks to remove the mark of a rival. Vicente Guerrero.

THE CRASH

The Carmelites at the start of the game had some failures at zero hour and ended falling with a tight score of 20-22.

For the second period, the Guasavense team took its toll and came out ahead with a score of 22-10, and thus going to the showers with a partial victory of 42-32.

Already in the penultimate period the Frayles continued to dominate the challenge and they came out with their arms raised 29-17.

On the other hand, in the last quarter the locals sent the youth team to the court and bagged the victory, but now with cartons of 20-10.

Leroy Davis, from Frayles, starts a move in his favor. Vicente Guerrero

THE BEST

For the Frayles, the experienced excelled in attack Leroy Davis, who dispatched with 20 points, highlighting six baskets from long distance, He was followed by Juan Baldenebro and Arturo Farrera, both with 12 points.

Regarding the buccaneers, the spark plug was Nico García, who had a night of 15 “rayitas” and Juan Osuna nailed eight more.