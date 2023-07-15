GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Frayles de Guasave once again asserted their local status and hunted the Pelícanos de Cabo San Lucas 88-75, in activity of the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac).

the pupils of Marcelo Elusich with this result put his record at 10-3 in wins and lossesand it should be noted that six victories have been achieved at home, where they remain undefeated, while the rivals left their record at 6-9.

THE CRASH

The Carmelite team had a slow start in the offensive sector and ended up delivering the first period, succumbing with a score of 24-16.

For the second period, the quintet of Friars they took advantage of the rival’s carelessness and came out with their arms raised with a score of 22-11, in order to go to halftime with a partial victory of 38-35.

Already in the penultimate 10 minutes of the match, the local team maintained total dominance, winning with a comfortable score of 31-18.

In the last period, both squads showed good credentials, but despite this, they ended in favor of the Pelicans with cards, 22-19.

THE BEST

The offensive of Friars was headed by Justin Pierce, who shipped with 21 unitsJuan Baldenebro followed on his heels with 18 more, Leroy Davis collaborated with another 16, Enrique Valenzuela added 12 and Felipe Hernández closed the game with 11 points.

FOR LATER

This Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., Frayles de Guasave will dress up to welcome Guaycuras from La Paz.