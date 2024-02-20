Guasave, Sinaloa.- In a tremendous encounter FRayles de Guasave fell with a tight score of 94-92 against Pioneros de Los Mochis, in the game for a cause organized by the DIF Sinaloa, in coordination with the Chevron Cibacopa League, to benefit people with disabilities.

The chronic

During the first 10 minutes of the match, both quintets gave a lecture on the court, Proof of this is that they finished tied at 24 points.

Here for the Guasavenses the figure was Michael Henry with seven points, while for the visitors Negus Webster-Chan stood out with six points.

For the second quarter, Pioneers with nine “lines” from Jordan Allen came out ahead with a score of 23-18, and went into halftime with a partial victory of 47-42. David Sloan and Luis Ochoa appeared for Lucas Zurita's squad, adding five and four points, respectively.

Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, president of the DIF Sinaloa System. Courtesy.

In the penultimate period, Frayles made some changes in their actions and they won 23-22. Here Michael Henry and David Sloan defined six and five points for the cassock team, while Jordan Allen added six points for the Ahomenses.

For the last period, with 11 points from Donte Powers, the locals triumphed again with a score of 27-25, a score that was not enough to take the victory, falling with a tight score of 94-92.

The figures

For the Frayles offense, Zach Scott and Donte Powers stood out on the court, both with 16 points, but David Sloan did not want to be left behind with 15 more, while for Pioneros, Jordan Allen scored with 33 points and Marcus Evans with 10.

Luis Alfonso Castillo Amezcua, from the Wheelchair Basketball team, made the shot at the hoop.

Outstanding

It should be noted that during the break a wheelchair match between Guasave and Angostura was witnessed.

What's next

The Frayles tomorrow, at 8:00 p.m., will visit the CUM of Los Mochis to face Pioneros, in what will be the second duel with a cause.

