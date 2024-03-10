GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Despite the great offensive night of Michael Henry, who scored 28 points, Frayles de Guasave suffered another defeat by falling 113-93 against Zonkeys de Tijuana and lose their third series in a row within the Chevron Cibacopa League

The cassock team with this defeat was left with a 1-5 win-loss record, while the border team left its record at 5-1.

The chronic

The Frayles had some difficulty scoring at zero hour and fell in the first quarter with a score of 27-20.

On the border side, Arinze Chidom and Joshua Webster stood out on the court, contributing eight and seven points, respectively, while for the Guasavense, Zach Scott stood out with six points and Michael Henry scored five more.

For the second quarter the burrozebras, led by Brazilian Joao Francawho scored seven “lines”, came out with their arms raised with a score of 31-21 and with that went to halftime with a partial success of 58-41.

Here, for those led by Enrique Zúñiga, Joshua Webster and Alex Williams also contributed with six points each.. Meanwhile, for Lucas Zurita's pupils, Brent Jackson and Michael Henry led the attack with five points apiece.

Michael Henry of Frayles marked by Joshua Webster of Zonkeys. Vicente Guerrero.

Regarding the penultimate period, both squads put on a good show on the Luis Estrada Medina gymnasium floor, proof of this being that they finished tied at 24 points.

David Sloan stood out for the locals, who had a period of nine points and JD Miller followed him with eight more. While Cameron Mitchell and Idris Alvarado stood out for the Zonkeys, both with five “lines”.

In the last period, Zonkeys triumphed again but now with a score of 31-28 and in the process sealed the 113-93 victory.

For the Frayles, Michael Henry stood out with 13 points and Joao Franca added 11 for the border team.

The figures

For the Frayles, JD Miller and David Sloan stood out on the night, adding 14 points each, while Joao Franca and Joshua Webster stood out on the court with 26 and 22 points, respectively.