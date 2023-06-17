* Frayles debut at home in the 2023 Cibapac season

GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Backed by good attendance, Friars of Guasave had a promising start at the Luis Estrada Medina gym in the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit, by defeating Piratas de Mazatlán 80-57.

The ‘Carmelite’ squad commanded by the Argentine Marcelo Elusich, with this result put their record at 3-2 in wins and losses, while the buccaneers stayed at 2-2.

Frayles de Guasave in the 2023 Cibapac season. Vicente Guerrero

THE DUEL

For the opening party the set of the cassock came out on the stave with Leonel Medina, Ramón Valenzuela, Juan Baldenebro, Jorge González, Jorge Acosta Jr., Diego Rivera, Sergio Leyva, David Estrada, José Farrera, Alexis Cervantes, AJ Smith and Justin Pierce.

For their part, the buccaneersdirected by Julieta López, with the support of her assistant Orlando Benítez, had available Carlos Sánchez, José Villaseñor, Jorge Durán, Juan Osuna, Brian Valdez, César Osuna, Írving Martínez, Nico García, Mario Rodríguez, Miguel Martínez, José Cruz and Roberto Uribe.

Pirates of Mazatlan at Cibapac. Vicente Guerrero.

The Frayles in the first 10 minutes of the game took over the paint, led by Justin Pierce, who dispatched with seven units and took the period with a score of 22-11.

For the second period, Justin Pierce once again shined on the court with nine points, but the Carmelites and the Buenos Aires tied at 17 “stripes”, thus going to rest with the score of 39-28 in favor of the home team.

Already in the penultimate period the Frayles came out ahead again with a score of 20-18. Here Ramón Valenzuela was the figure with eight points and Justin Pierce followed in his footsteps with another six.

In the last quarter, the local team came out with their arms raised with cards of 21-11, to thus seal the victory by 80-57.

Justin Pierce, from Frayles prepares a play to score. Vicente Guerrero

THE FIGURES

Frayles’ offense was led by Justin Pierce, who had a night of 24 points, Juan Baldenebro contributed 15 more and AJ Smith added another 10, while for Piratas Nico García scored 15 points and Juan Osuna followed on his heels with 11. as well as Miguel Martínez collaborated with 10.

Alexis Cervantes, from Frayles, prepares to score. Vicente Guerrero.

THE PREVIOUS

Minutes before the meeting, the inaugural act was held, in which César Ojeda Anaya, president of Cibapac; Omar Romero, president of Frayles de Guasave; Martín Castañeda, vice president of the club; Ricardo Verduzco Bernal, director of the Municipal Sports Institute and Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, City Council secretary, representing Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero.

Regarding the honors to the flag, they were in charge of the escort and warrior band of the ESFI.

Ricardo Verduzco, Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, Martín Castañeda, Omar Romero and César Ojeda Anaya. Vicente Guerrero.

Honors to the flag during the opening ceremony. Vicente Guerrero.

Referees of the matches and in charge of keeping the statistics of the match. Vicente Guerrero.

ESFI War Band. Vicente Guerrero.