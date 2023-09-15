GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The quintet of Frayles de Guasave won the runner-up position for the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit, by falling in the third of the championship series 81-72 against Carrilleros de Chihuahua.

The history

The Carrilleros team began to build the monarchy from the first seconds of the match where They came out ahead with a tight score of 20-16.

For the second period, Marcelo Elusich’s pupils took to the field with wet powder and fell with a score of 24-11, to go to the showers with a partial defeat of 44-27.

Already in the complementary part, the team in the “cassock” improved their offensive actions and triumphed with a decisive score of 23-22.

Regarding the last minutes of the game, the picture carmelita kept up her good pace and by winning 22-15, slate that was not enough to emerge with the victory, while the elements of the Chihuahua squad celebrated the feat achieved away from home.

Offensive

For the Frayles, Justin Pierce stood out on offense, who had a night of 29 points, and Erick Valenzula followed in his footsteps with 19 points.

Subsequently, the closing ceremony of the season was held where Frayles, accompanied by manager Omar Romero, received the runner-up trophy, and Carrilleros received the champion’s trophy.