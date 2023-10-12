von because of zeitgeist! For Stefan Frauscher, the electric drive is not a fad, but a tradition. After all, his father was one of the first boat builders in the 1950s to use batteries instead of gasoline. But for over half a century it wasn’t enough for much more than silent cruising on romantic mountain lakes.

But now things are literally picking up speed, with the help of a partner who is ultimately not one for slowness. Porsche ensures that more dynamic tours on the water are now possible without a guilty conscience and, above all, without noise. In a few weeks, the Austrians want to deliver the first of 25 electric power boats, which is called the Frauscher 850 Fantom Air.

Sober, classy design

Because some needed powerful technology and others wanted to polish up their image as pioneers of sustainable luxury mobility, they came together two years ago: Frauscher came up with a hull that is one of the best in this class and fits in well with its sober, elegant design Cars from Zuffenhausen fit. And Porsche threw the electric drive of the upcoming Macan into the race, or rather onto the water.



There is a Porsche steering wheel at the helm.

:



Image: Manufacturer



For shipyard boss Frauscher, this is special in two respects. Firstly, because he now has a prominent partner. And secondly, because he doesn’t have to apply outdated car technology as he usually does as a small-series customer, but this time he’s even there beforehand. Because before the electric Macan hits the streets next summer, its customers can take it for a swim.







Here and there, there is an 800-volt architecture for quick charging stops and lithium-ion cells with 100 kWh for staying power. The same electric motor as in the off-road vehicle rotates in the rear of the yacht. Except that it is limited to a peak output of 544 hp due to the Z-shaped screw drive.

“Free swimmer” for the Macan drive

But just organ donation wasn’t enough for Porsche. The Swabians specifically appointed a technical project manager and first gave the Macan drive swimming courses and then gave it the free swimmer. The battery is therefore mounted in such a way that it can withstand heavy blows in fast waves without damage, the electronics no longer ask for the handbrake and accelerator pedal, but communicate with the control station, and salt water or sea air should not be able to harm the components.

While they were there, the designers took another look over the boat. That’s why there’s now a Porsche steering wheel at the helm, albeit with a cover that neither sun nor sunscreen harms. Round instruments reminiscent of Porsche are embedded in black Plexiglas, the leather chairs discreetly bear the Zuffenhäusen coat of arms, and instead of a hodgepodge of switches, large touchscreens are now installed. Even the four driving programs from “Docking”, the crawl gear for the harbor to “Sport+” for the ultimate wave ride, sound suspiciously like Porsche.







With range mode more than 100 kilometers

The result of this unusual cooperation makes a huge impression on your first trip to Lake Garda. The eight-meter yacht hums quietly out of the harbor and you can’t hear much other than the wind and the waves. The bow then rises gently and quickly out of the water, the mild breeze turns into a veritable storm at speeds of up to 85 km/h, and the shore of Gargnano comes dangerously fast.

Of course, the frenzy shouldn’t last as long as with the conventional Fantom and its 370 liter tank. Otherwise the batteries will be empty after half an hour, while there should be enough fuel for three or four times as much. But if you glide over the waves at 40 km/h, you can manage at least an hour, and with the range mode you can cover more than 100 kilometers. Frauscher is convinced that this is enough for small coastal traffic and for most inland lakes.



Porsche threw the electric drive of the upcoming Macan into the race.

:



Image: Manufacturer



If not, there are more and more fast chargers in the harbors from which the boat draws direct current with up to 250 kW and can go from ten to 80 percent within 30 minutes. Alternatively, the Fantom also charges with 11 kW alternating current, but it is better to stay at the pier overnight.

E-mobility also has its downsides

Frauscher praises the electric Fantom as a “game changer” and speaks of the Tesla effect, because for the first time maritime electromobility goes from being a chore to being fun and spoiled customers no longer have to make compromises. But just like with Tesla and Co., e-mobility also has its downsides. The range is only a third as large and the price is twice as high at around 560,000 euros. Neither of these things seem to bother customers. The first examples have long since been sold, Frauscher is already thinking about the next series, and at Porsche it is enough to realize that this could not only be about profile, but also about profit.

In any case, there is already a close connection in both directions. Since the start of the project, more and more managers in Zuffenhausen, right up to CEO Oliver Blume, have been getting their boating license. Frauscher proudly points out that 80 percent of its customers also drive a Porsche.

But what really belongs together doesn’t always come together. Because at least the combination with the electric Macan has a catch: the towing capacity of the SUV is too low for a boat like the E-Fantom.