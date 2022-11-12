“Izvestia”: waiters use the intoxication of guests and enter inflated amounts into the terminal

Restaurant swindlers come up with various schemes to deceive guests, taking advantage of their inattention or drunkenness. About the tricks of catering employees tell “News”.

So, the staff of a restaurant in St. Petersburg developed a scheme for stealing money from customers in a state of intoxication, involving accomplices in this. The girls got acquainted with tipsy men, then offered them to drink more alcohol, after which, distracting their attention, they entered into the terminal to pay the amount, which was many times more than the cost of the purchased drinks.

Some methods that waiters use to earn extra money are not a direct violation of the law, but they also cannot be called clean, the newspaper writes. For example, employees may offer to give change in small change or special bills that are unpleasant to touch, forcing customers to neglect the money put to them. Sometimes deception can be directed not at the client, but at the owner of the restaurant, the publication says. In particular, when the guest pays the bill in full, and the waiter uses the discount card, keeping the difference.

Earlier, criminal investigators revealed a scheme to deceive customers during a raid on St. Petersburg nightclubs. It was clarified that specially trained girls sold low-quality alcohol to visitors at the cost of an elite one.