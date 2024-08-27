Trump did not initially comment on Tuesday. The revised indictment was the result of a newly assembled grand jury, said a spokesman for the Justice Department. Jurors decide whether the evidence presented by the prosecution justifies an indictment. The allegation that Trump, as president, put pressure on the Justice Department in connection with attempts to overturn the election result was completely deleted from the new document. In its ruling on this point, the Supreme Court had explicitly stated that the president enjoys absolute immunity in this regard.

The charges against Trump are related to the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. He has repeatedly denied them. The original charges were filed in August 2023, and the main hearing was scheduled to begin on March 4. However, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court on February 12. The Supreme Court made its decision on July 1. Since this is a federal case, Trump could have it dismissed through the Justice Department if he wins the election on November 5. According to experts, he could pardon himself if found guilty. The election is expected to be a close result in the duel between Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.