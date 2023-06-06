“At first it felt like cheating,” says a master’s student of pedagogy about using ChatGPT to write her thesis. “After that I thought: this is going to stay – now you have to learn to deal with it. I have been using it daily ever since.”

The thesis season is in full swing and for the first time, a group of graduates can use the artificial intelligence of chatbots: computer programs that run on request. produce coherent and grammatically correct texts.

The free version of ChatGPT is especially popular. Since its launch last November, about 30 percent of students in the Netherlands have used the chatbot from the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, research agency GfK reports. ChatGPT is not yet advanced enough to provide ready-made academic work for thesis writers, but it appears to be a popular thinking partner, spell checker or writing aid for students.

The popularity and rapid development of artificial intelligence confront universities with the question of what use of ChatGPT is permissible, and where fraud begins.

From a tour of NRC it turns out that universities are looking for an answer to this question with working groups and sounding boards, so that the policy on the chatbot this thesis season ranges from encouraging tolerance to a ban on all use.

borderline cases

In addition to opportunities, the academic world sees risks in the use of artificial intelligence by students. For example, the first cases of fraud with ChatGPT have already been reported by the examination boards at five universities. This concerned students who had used the chatbot as a ghostwriter by copying whole pieces of text from it.

ChatGPT is also more subtle to use. Students who write their thesis using the chatbot tell their stories NRC about the ways they do it. They do not want their name in public, “in case the thesis supervisor reads along”.

One option is to use ChatGPT as a brainstorm partner. A 25-year-old master’s student of pedagogy at Utrecht University says that the bot helps her “with the difficult step from nothing to something”. To get started, she has the bot suggest research questions and search for appropriate literature.

The chatbot also comes in handy as a writing aid. A 24-year-old student graduating from the master’s program political science at VU University in Amsterdam, says she uses the chatbot as a “personal writing assistant”. Piece by piece, she conducts her thesis on the bot, which makes paragraphs fit together better and corrects language errors. She also says that ChatGPT can explain concepts from woolly texts.

false positives

Because there is still no consensus on what artificial intelligence means for academic education, whether such ‘borderline cases’ are allowed differs per university. For example, on Tilburg University ChatGPT may be used ‘as an aid’, but only if this is stated in a footnote. At Erasmus University, the chatbot may be used for “exploratory use”, but not to rewrite texts.

It can also be more rigorous: at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, the starting point is that all use of ChatGPT is prohibited, unless a lecturer decides to deviate from it.

The question is whether such a ban is not a dead letter, since it is difficult to find out whether and in what way the chatbot has been used. There are ChatGPT detectors, but as yet no university uses them because of the high risk of ‘false positives’.

Many universities advise their lecturers not only to test student texts, but also – for example – videos, presentations and posters. In addition, the University of Amsterdam (UvA) advises lecturers: demand that assignments contain up-to-date data. ChatGPT does not provide information after 2021 because, according to OpenAI, it has too little data to provide reliable answers. Other chatbots can do that, by the way.

Although the risk of abuse in Bachelor’s and Master’s theses is currently estimated to be low due to their complexity and the close involvement of a supervisor, the form of thesis education is also under discussion. The University of Groningen mentions as a consideration to assess theses less on ‘knowledge and insight’ and more on ‘application and judgment’. The UvA and Leiden University are considering introducing the oral defense of theses in more studies. An additional advantage is mentioned that students then practice presenting research.

First aid for writer’s block

Currently, a number of universities distinguish between using ChatGPT for research and as a writing aid. For example, Leiden University states that the use of artificial intelligence in the writing part can be a ‘useful addition to scientific research’.

According to lecturer Virginia Dignum, who studies ethical issues related to artificial intelligence at TU Delft, the distinction between ChatGPT as a ‘writing aid’ or a ‘thinking aid’ fits the competences of the chatbot. “ChatGPT is good at writing correctly, but not competent at determining whether what he says is true. The bot sometimes also gives self-made answers, while pretending to have looked them up somewhere. The chatbot is unsuitable for research because of that ‘hallucinating’ alone.”

Some faculties explicitly allow writing using ChatGPT. Joost Keizer, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Groningen, says that the chatbot writer’s block can overcome that many students struggle with while writing their thesis. “Our students are allowed to make a draft with ChatGPT, as long as it is rewritten afterwards. You want them to be able to take advantage of the benefits of a typewriter. A chatbot can save you a lot of time, just like a calculator does.”

According to Keizer, the fact that ChatGPT is free also has a leveling effect. He points out that completing a thesis against payment can be made easier in various ways. Students can use the spell checker on the Grammarly website, or hire a thesis agency to check the text. Keizer: “As vice dean, I was not happy that wealthier students had a greater chance of writing a better thesis.”

What a student can do

Keizer is not afraid that ChatGPT will cause students to lose their writing skills, because rewriting a generated text also promotes those skills, according to him. “And the moment we feel that students are starting to have trouble formulating a sentence or putting a concept on paper, we will certainly intervene.”

Others are more concerned about ChatGPT’s impact as a ‘typewriter’. The chairman of an examination board of Tilburg University, Jac. Kragt says it shouldn’t be forgotten that students learn basic skills from writing assignments. “If students use chatbots to better connect paragraphs, I think: why can’t you do something like that yourself? It’s not necessarily a bad thing to use advanced tools, but some things you should be able to do yourself. Just like students who use a calculator still need to be able to add and subtract themselves.”

According to Jan Broersen, professor of artificial intelligence at Utrecht University, the ultimate question is what exactly should be taught to students. “The emergence of AI is like a mirror for universities. Determining what students can and cannot do with it comes down to determining which skills students still need to have in the future.”

