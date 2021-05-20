D.he two sons of the British Princess Diana, who died in 1997, have given drastic words to an investigation into the legendary BBC interview with their mother. The report released on Thursday revealed that a reporter from the public service broadcaster had used forged documents to gain access to Diana. The BBC later covered up the wrongdoing.

Harry, 36, blamed the media for Diana’s death. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately cost them their lives,” Harry said, according to a release. Diana died in a car accident while fleeing paparazzi with her then boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed in Paris.

Interview had 23 million viewers

The interview made a “significant contribution” to the deterioration of his parents’ relationship, said William (38) in a video message. “It is my view that the fraudulent manner in which the interview was conducted substantially influenced what my mother said,” continued William.

BBC reporter Martin Bashir had presented Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, forged bank statements that were supposed to prove that Diana was being spied on by people around her. Spencer then arranged a meeting between the journalist and Diana.

In November 1995, the exclusive talk, which was broadcast on television during prime time, attracted around 23 million people to the screens. Diana, who was already separated from Prince Charles but not yet divorced, described how she was first left alone by the royal family in constant media observation and then after the separation felt downright sabotaged and deliberately damaged in her reputation – also out of envy of her great popularity. And she disclosed her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. “There were three of us in this marriage,” Diana said into the camera – an unheard of taboo break. Shortly thereafter, Charles filed for divorce.