Judicial troubles for Alexander Nannini. The former Formula 1 driver was indicted by the prosecutor of Rome in the context of the bankruptcy – declared in 2019 – of the historic company “Pasticcerie Nannini”, of which he was president from 2001 to 2014 and which was founded from grandfather Guido.

According to the public prosecutor Francesco Marinaro, Nannini himself contributed to the bankruptcy of the company (which was based in the capital) with malicious operations, since he would not have “paid to the tax authorities for taxes and contributions so as to accumulate a significant debt exposure of an amount of approximately 1 million and 200 thousand euros“.

The indictment makes Nannini officially a defendant. The former Tuscan driver risk the process nowwhich he can avoid if he proves his extraneousness to the facts in the preliminary hearing scheduled for 4 May.