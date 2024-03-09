With the advent of the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of the Interior and several government agencies warned individuals against sending their donations and zakat funds to unknown accounts that are active every year during the holy month, promoting fake charitable works on social media sites, and aiming to seize the money of benefactors.

She called on individuals to direct their money to licensed charitable organizations concerned with collecting donations and zakat, and to ensure its delivery to the needy poor.

During the past few days, and with the approaching month of Ramadan, “Emirates Today” monitored fraudulent advertisement activity across social media platforms and applications and phone messages, calling on individuals to donate their charity and zakat to them, under the pretext of campaigns to break the fast and help needy families, in an apparently humanitarian gesture that embodies… The spirit of brotherhood and solidarity among the spectrum of society by transferring financial aid to bank account numbers, and in reality there are fraudulent operations carried out through social networking sites, with the aim of seizing the money of benefactors.

Messages

One of the advertisements said: “There are days left until the greatest month of Ramadan, and many people are in need and need. This great opportunity cannot be missed. Enter and donate, even if it is 10 dirhams, and earn the reward for breaking the fast of a fasting person, and do not forget the dead with the intention of charity.”

Citizens and residents stated that they had recently noticed the spread of several advertisements and messages, which they received through social networking sites and phone chat applications, as well as phone messages and e-mails, urging them to donate to fasting iftar campaigns, charitable caravans, and medical cases, accompanied by pictures of places and people outside the country, and account numbers. To transfer sums of money to them, pointing out that these accounts claim to be charitable accounts, but in reality they are “evil accounts”, aiming to steal the money of philanthropists, and hide behind fake charitable works.

Deception and falsification

Citizens and residents: Ahmed Saeed, Hazza Al Balushi, Nasser Hamid, Muhammad Nouh, and Sarah Khaled, confirmed that with the beginning of the month of Ramadan every year, many of the country’s residents make generous donations, which prompts weak souls to try to seize part of them through means of deception and falsification of humanitarian cases, as they exploit the interest of many. On charitable work, during this month, they promote the collection of donations, without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities, so that the donation process becomes random, and the money does not reach its beneficiaries.

They pointed out the extension of fraud and deception in the name of those in need to social media networks that have greatly expanded the field of fundraising, as some fraudsters impersonate charitable organizations, display some fictitious social statuses and fake pictures, and publish requests for donations to them, and donors discover that these pages have disappeared after collecting… Large amounts.

warning

For its part, the Law Respect Culture Office in the Ministry of Interior warned community members against the fraudulent methods of beggars, whether on the ground or through social media, to attract their sympathy, in order to reach their goals.

Through “Emirates Today”, he called on all members of society to cooperate with the teams formed by the police authorities to combat this phenomenon by reporting any case of begging that comes to their attention, and not to sympathize with such people who often exploit their feelings in fraudulent ways, noting that the Ministry The Ministry of Interior and the General Police Command provide many ways to report from anywhere in the country via the operations room number (999) that is unified in the country, and through the channels that are announced and designated to combat begging.

An alien phenomenon

The office confirmed that begging is an alien phenomenon to Emirati society, and one of the manifestations that harm the civilized face of the state, whose entity is based on social solidarity, with the means of decent living it provides for citizens and residents on its land, as those who practice these behaviors do not possess any kind of culture. Which raises the level of man, and preserves his dignity.

He urged community members to cooperate in reporting beggars, and not to donate their money to individuals and unknown parties online, whose goal is to seize their money.

“Phishing”

For his part, technical expert Sameh Abdullah confirmed that fraudsters exploit the month of Ramadan for electronic fraud operations using various fraudulent methods, noting that they try to deceive individuals by sending false identity emails urging them to donate to charitable organizations and humanitarian cases, so that the victim shares his personal information and payment information with them. This is known as “phishing”. He said that these emails may include the logos of well-known charitable organizations and pictures of humanitarian cases, stressing the importance of caution and attention to phishing activities, and not being led by deceptive advertisements.

Fundraising policy

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi recently organized an introductory workshop to clarify the policy and services of fundraising in Abu Dhabi, which included an introduction to the legal frameworks for fundraising activities, the mechanism for submitting and collecting donations, and the rights and duties when submitting donations, stressing that it is the competent authority to issue fundraising permits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In accordance with the provisions of the laws and legislation regulating the collection of donations, within the framework of organizing the process of collecting donations in the emirate and preserving donors’ funds.

The department stressed the prohibition of collecting donations from the public, through individuals, due to the difficulty of monitoring and supervising them, whether in terms of monitoring the sources of fundraising or the parties benefiting from them, and to avoid exposure to fraud, fraud or exploitation, pointing out that the entities licensed to collect donations are charitable organizations, Federal, local, and civil bodies and institutions, whose establishment laws, decrees, and decisions are authorized to collect, receive, and provide donations.

The department attributed the restriction of the process of collecting donations through charities and licensed entities to the fact that collecting, presenting and receiving donations is an essential work for licensed charities, and therefore they possess the extensive experience and capabilities necessary to carry out such tasks.

Violations and penalties

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi reported that there are three types of violations of the provisions of the Fundraising Law, all of which are punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 200,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, where the first violation includes anyone who receives donations, gifts, or Wills or subsidies from any person or entity outside the country in violation of the applicable procedures and controls. The second violation concerns anyone who trades in donation money, engages in financial speculation, or distributes revenues or returns to members of associations or their employees. While the third violation concerns anyone who commits any An act during the collection, acceptance, or provision of donations that would harm public order, national security, or public morals, or encourage any sectarian, ethnic, racial, religious, or cultural disputes or any illegal purpose in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, noting that the law stipulates that: In all cases, the court rules to confiscate donations collected in violation of the provisions of this law, and to deport the foreigner after serving the sentence imposed on him.

14 ways to collect donations

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has identified 14 means through which donations can be collected, including: bank accounts for collecting donations, ATMs of banks licensed in the country, digital platforms, monthly deductions from bank accounts, social media, various marketing and promotional offers and the accompanying… Request donations. The rest of the methods included direct deposits into bank accounts, various media, parties, markets, exhibitions, auctions, and charitable events, paid boxes or “coupons” or cash donations in exchange for receipts, SMS, telephone calls, external transfers, in addition to advertisements via websites. different.

