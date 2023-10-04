The widow of actor Alexei Yanin, singer Daria Yanina, contacted the Moscow police with a statement about telephone fraud. A source close to the situation told Izvestia about this on October 4.

“She told law enforcement officers that on September 2, she received calls from unknown people from different numbers who were trying to steal 25 thousand rubles,” he said, noting that the appeal itself to law enforcement agencies was received on September 30.

The source clarified that the scammers were unable to achieve their goal.

An investigation into this fact is currently underway.

Daria’s husband, actor Alexey Yanin, died on September 19 after eight years of struggling with the consequences of a stroke and problems with blood supply to the brain.

Yanin was born on March 14, 1983. He graduated from the Theater School. Shchepkina and in the same year began working at RAMT. The actor starred in more than 20 films, including “Ahead of the Shot”, “Furtseva. The Legend of Catherine”, “Students”.