The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that “deep fake” crimes using artificial intelligence are one of the new cybercrimes, and the danger lies in the use of these technologies by weak people and fraudsters to impersonate other personalities in order to trap their victims.

This came during the participation of the Sharjah Police General Command in the third edition of the Military Police Exhibition to Combat Drugs and Cybercrimes 2024, which was opened by the Commander of the Ground Forces, Major General Yousef Mayouf Al-Halami, last Monday, accompanied by the Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, in the presence of senior officers. The Ministry of Defense and the security authorities in the country, and will continue until the fifth of March.

The Sharjah Police General Command recently designed a video clip representing “deep fakes” using artificial intelligence, as the clip included a dialogue between two people whose voice pitch was used and similar audio content was produced with artificial intelligence, with the aim of raising awareness of the seriousness of these crimes, warning that these technologies could be used. By fraudsters and weak-minded people.

For his part, cybersecurity expert, Abdel Nour Sami, revealed that fraudsters aim, through deep fakery, to collect images and sounds from video clips on social media to use layers of voice and fake clips attributed to the owners of these voices.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “Fraudsters can use this technology to fake children’s votes, and message their families while they are at school, for example, or on a trip, and their phone happens to be switched off or they do not have a phone, and they ask them to pay a sum of money to buy a product, with the aim of transferring the money to Account of the fraudulent person.

He called for the need to be careful about constantly publishing video clips on social media, especially for children, because they may be a gateway to defrauding parents through deep fakes using artificial intelligence techniques.

During the Military Police Anti-Drugs and Electronic Crimes Exhibition 2024, the Sharjah Police platform, “Be Aware,” will display six interactive stations: the “Electronic Extortion” station, the “Telephone Fraud” station, the “Electronic Fraud” station, the “Electronic Plagiarism” station, and the “Electronic Hacking” station. », and the «Interactive electronic games» station, in addition to the «Cyber ​​Pauses» corner, in which awareness programs are organized, the most important of which are: «Deep fake crimes, which are among the latest electronic crimes at the present time. The platform also includes an interactive awareness games area aimed at measuring the impact of… Platform visitors are provided with the security information they learned during their journey through the platform’s previous stations, by broadcasting messages and questions that enable them to complete the stages of the interactive game. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Khamiri, from the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department, stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to participate in various security events and exhibitions organized in the country, to enhance awareness among members of society and protect them from falling victims to drugs and electronic crimes, spread awareness culture, and preserve the security of digital life. And its stability for various segments of society.

