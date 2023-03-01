Recently, information and medical prescriptions of unknown and erroneous origin have spread on social media sites and accounts, some of which are promoted by influencers and celebrities, with the aim of increasing the number of followers, and others are promoted by unknown pages, but their negative effects on public health are great.

Medical and legal authorities have warned against believing information and rumors that promote certain benefits and products on social media, and claim that they have positive results, including the ability of some foodstuffs, herbs, and combinations to treat cancer and incurable diseases, and that electronic cigarettes are less harmful than regular cigarettes, and misleading medical prescriptions targeting Those looking for agility and beauty, and others.

And «Emirates Today» monitored the spread of video clips in which their owners are guided by reliable sources, to promote medical prescriptions of unknown origin and results, without knowing their truth or circumstances.

Some promoters of medical prescriptions take the appearance of doctors or pharmacists, whether from the backgrounds of the places where they shoot the videos, or by inserting medical terms into their speech, to mislead people with their knowledge or specialization.

Individuals told «Emirates Today» that they follow with interest information related to their health on social media, and adopt some of them and follow them in their diet, without verifying their authenticity from known medical sources, while others called for ignoring them and not adhering to them in their lives and resorting to medical sources. trusted for authenticity.

Umm Abdullah stated that she sees a lot of medical information on social networking sites, related to the healthy dietary patterns followed, or the ability of some spices and seasonings to treat some diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, stomach diseases and thinness, but she does not trust everything she reads of that information. .

Khaled Mohamed said that some influencers film videos for advertising and promotion of medical products of unknown origin, stressing their ability to treat chronic diseases, pointing to the importance of warning followers of these products and showing their impact on public health.

And «Ahmed Saeed» agreed with him by saying that he notices a contradiction in the medical information circulating about many matters, including electronic cigarettes. By adopting awareness campaigns to clarify the truth of this information and the participation of various media, with the aim of raising the level of health awareness among individuals.

The Health Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council recently published a comprehensive interactive guide to the most important rumors that are circulated in many social media, because of their negative impact on many people.

The widespread medical rumors included many topics related to childhood obesity, hormones to enlarge the muscles, perfumes that tire the patient, painkillers on a daily basis that are not harmful, paste is a solution to burns, electronic cigarettes are less harmful, antibiotics and colds, stopping pressure treatments, antiperspirants, cancer, headache areas, and diseases. The elderly, excessive sleep and winter, the need for water, the “detox” diet, water and the appearance of the rumen, the straight sitting, the pregnant woman eating for two people, the transmission of AIDS, the waist corset slimming, everyone needs nutritional supplements, apple cider vinegar for slimming, back pain and its relationship to the kidneys, Household laser is not safe, fruit damage after eating, cracking fingers, inflammation, alopecia is contagious, warm water on an empty stomach, stomach germs are not contagious, parsley and kidney stones, sleep after eating, pregnant women and hair dyes, withdrawn children and autism, brown sugar is healthier than white And plucking gray hair increases it.

The Council affirmed its keenness to uncover and refute rumors related to human health, stressing the need for information to be taken from official sources, especially with regard to health.

Regarding the legal responsibility that falls on promoters of misleading medical prescriptions through social media, other than doctors and pharmacists, the legal advisor, Dr. From people claiming science, presenting medical prescriptions, and spreading rumors about the health results of eating certain foods, herbs, or others.

He added that the big problem is that some of these people use unreliable sources, or traditions whose purpose many people do not know, and are not aware of their legal ruling, so these promoters take advantage of that to spread their myths and promote some materials, whether they are herbs or pills or recipes and combinations, and it is clear that these people are not Doctors or those licensed to practice the profession of medicine or pharmacy, and the issue for them is trade or fame and an easy means of earning and harvesting “likes” at the expense of people’s health, because these prescriptions lead to disasters and can kill and harm people’s lives, so are such people exempt from responsibility until they multiply and spread with these The image, and they appear on social media and “Social Media” without fear or even a shred of conscience about the harm they inflict on people as a result of these myths?

Al-Sharif stated from a legal point of view that these people and providing these prescriptions without being doctors or pharmacists, and not licensed to practice the profession of medicine or pharmacy, fall under the penalty of law and punishment because they commit more than one crime, as they impersonate a doctor or pharmacist without a license, and this is a crime according to Laws of the medical professions.

They also commit the crime of endangering people’s lives and health, which is sinful and punishable by Articles (399) to (401) of the Code of Crimes and Penalties. They commit the crimes of electronic fraud and the promotion of medical products without a license under Articles (40) and (49) of the Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime, and other crimes stipulated in medical laws, such as the crime of practicing medicine or the profession of pharmacy, or providing medical prescriptions without a license.

Its penalties in these laws are imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to two million dirhams, or one of the two penalties.

As for the social aspect, it is represented in the need for people to deal with this phenomenon in a positive way and to inform the competent authorities about everything that they hear or see of such incidents, which we believe represent a real catastrophe for people’s lives, health and safety.

And I appeal to everyone to be positive by reporting any of these cases so that we have a role in assisting the concerned authorities in combating these crimes and preserving people’s lives.

• Some influencers film videos of products of unknown origin, asserting their ability to treat incurable diseases.

• Some prescription purveyors disguise themselves as doctors, deliberately inserting medical terminology into their discourse.

• “The waist corset slims” and “everyone needs nutritional supplements” and “apple cider vinegar helps slimming”… common mistakes.