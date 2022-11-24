Central Bank: in the third quarter of 2022, fraudsters stole almost 4 billion rubles from the accounts of Russians

In the third quarter of 2022, fraudsters stole record amounts of funds from the accounts of bank customers – almost four billion rubles. This follows from published Central Bank (CB) “Review of reporting on information security incidents in the transfer of funds”.

A total of 229,757 incidents were recorded. In total, the amount of funds transferred without the consent of the Russians amounted to 3.973 billion rubles, the regulator specifies. The average amount stolen was 17.3 thousand rubles.

At the same time, swindlers became more active: in the third quarter, they stole funds by 8.8 percent more often than in the second. A significant proportion of theft was carried out through remote banking services: they account for 69 percent of the stolen funds. In addition, the number of mobile phone numbers from which attackers call Russians has grown 35 times to 176,000.

As notes “Kommersant”, this is the second result in history. More were stolen only in the fourth quarter of 2021 – 4.5 billion rubles.

Earlier, Russians were warned about the theft of money when transferring between their accounts. Attackers first gain access to one online bank through a virus or phishing, then try to convince the victim to transfer as much money as possible from other accounts there in order to withdraw funds at once, the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy (ARFG) warned.