Fraudsters began to use people’s interest in the Threads social network to collect personal data and payment information, BI.ZONE told Izvestia. Since July 5, more than 2.5 thousand domains have been identified that refer to this project, information security specialists noted.

“Such sites collect not only personal data of users (for example, account address and mail), but also payment information. We strongly do not recommend transferring data anywhere outside. An exception can only be official resources that you fully trust,” said Evgeny Voloshin, director of the BI.ZONE Security Analysis and Anti-Fraud Department.

In his opinion, such portals contain signs of cybersquatting – the deliberate registration of domain names containing the name of someone else’s brand or trademark.

The statistics are also confirmed by RTK-Solar. Fraudsters willingly use all the hype news, which includes the launch of Threads. The main emphasis is on the fact that the Threads brand is widely known, but not everyone yet knows how the social network works and what opportunities it provides, said Alexander Vurasko, an expert at the Solar AURA External Digital Threat Monitoring Center of the company.

