Fraudsters staged a massive attack on another category of Russians – drivers. The number of fake resources that offer to get a diagnostic card without visiting a service station has grown sharply, Izvestia writes, citing data from InfoSecurity a Softline Company.

Thus, the number of fake resources in May-June increased fivefold compared to March-April. In total, since the beginning of May 2021, more than 500 domain names with the word “technical inspection” have been registered, about 90 percent of them are sites where it is proposed to obtain a diagnostic card without a visit to a service station.

It is clarified that people who go to these sites transfer money to the scammers and either receive fake documents, or do not receive anything, compromising their own payment information.

According to Kirill Solodovnikov, general director of Infosecurity a Softline Company, the excitement is connected with the adoption of the law on the abolition of compulsory technical inspection (TO), which will come into force on August 22. According to him, thanks to the amendments, it will be possible to undergo maintenance voluntarily, as a result of which the sector of the criminal business selling fake diagnostic cards will be liquidated, so now scammers are trying to take advantage of the last chance.

Earlier, insurance companies named the most popular fraudulent schemes, including the issuance of policies and contracts “retroactive”, insurance of risks and property, as well as imitation of theft of expensive cars. At the same time, the most popular fraud schemes are associated with the work of auto lawyers.