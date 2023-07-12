The Fujairah Federal Court ruled the imprisonment of seven defendants who pretended to be real estate brokers, and the confiscation of the seized amounts, proceeds and media, with their deportation outside the country after the execution of the penalty, after they fraudulently deluded the victims into the existence of a property outside the country offered for sale at a reduced price, to entice them to buy it.

The first charge was that they, along with unknown others, had reached out to seize for themselves nine million and 484 thousand dirhams from unknown victims in a fraudulent manner, the second charge was that they committed the crime of money laundering, and the third charge was the use of money in transfers and purchases with the intention of concealing and disguising its illegal source.

One of the victims had filed a lawsuit in which he complained that an unidentified person had seized 150,000 dirhams after an agreement between them to buy an apartment in an Arab country, but he fled as soon as he received the amount.

When asked by the first accused, he acknowledged receiving a sum of money after communicating with the victim through the “WhatsApp” program, adding that his share of the service was 2,000 dirhams.

In deliberating the case during the hearings, the defendants, from the first to the sixth, were present from their prison cells, while the seventh defendant did not appear.

Defendants from the first to the sixth denied the charges against them, and asked for innocence.

In the next session, the first accused admitted that he took something and delivered it to another person based on a trust receipt, and he did not know its source or its legality or not.

The court decided that the accusation leveled against the defendants is definitively proven by the confession of the defendants in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and what was stated in the investigation report.

For the defendants from the first to the sixth and in absentia for the seventh defendant, each of them shall be imprisoned for one month for the first charge attributed to him, and for the defendants with the second and third charges, each of them shall be imprisoned for one year for the two charges of connection, with the confiscation of the seized amounts, proceeds and media, and their deportation from the state after the execution of the sentence.