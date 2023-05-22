People receive phone calls from their relatives, friends, or bosses at work, asking them for urgent sums of money.

They say in their contacts that they need money immediately, claiming that they are under the influence of some sudden circumstance that is difficult for them to explain.

The caller’s voice matches the voice of the owner of the number, which the call recipient knows well, to the extent that he does not think of taking any action to verify the identity of the caller, before he was surprised that he was a victim of a fraud or hoax in which artificial intelligence programs, technologies and applications were used.

This is the latest craze for “artificial intelligence”, which can reproduce the voice of any person from their social media files in just three seconds.

Fraudsters take advantage of this technology to implement their schemes, as whoever owns an audio clip of no more than three seconds can get reproduced votes with an identical rate of up to 85%, which enables fraudsters to know the personal information of the victims, take over their bank balances, or carry out their activities. The other, illegal.

Technologists and legal advisors stressed to Emirates Today the need to impose control on modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence, and to establish an independent department equipped with experts and technical and technical personnel, whose task is to combat crimes committed by modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence, and to develop special legislation that regulates the use of artificial intelligence in full, while imposing Severe penalties for fraud using modern technologies.

The legal advisor, Attorney Asawer Khamis Al-Mansoori, stated that “artificial intelligence fraud is more effective for electronic fraudsters, as someone who owns a person’s audio clip can use text-to-voice tools by typing the text and entering it into voice reproduction programs using artificial intelligence, in order to They appear in voices that are almost identical to the voices of the victims’ acquaintances.

“cloning someone’s voice has become a powerful tool in the hands of fraudsters,” she added.

She pointed out that «the danger of voice forgery techniques supported by artificial intelligence and used in fraud operations lies in how difficult it is to establish evidence, detect manipulation of votes, and identify the perpetrator of these crimes, as it is one of the crimes that may be committed from inside or outside the country, and therefore it is difficult to track calls and money stolen from Scammers operating from all over the world.

Al Mansouri added that although the UAE is one of the first countries to issue legislation related to digital transformation and technology, it has not issued any special legislation that fully regulates artificial intelligence, although there are separate legal texts taken from multiple legislations that can be adapted and applied in the event of proof of misuse. AI-assisted voice mimicry technologies in impersonation scams.

And she added that the UAE legislator has criminalized voice fraud and impersonation using artificial intelligence techniques.

She wondered about the ability to face the challenges of modern technologies, especially since the problem will become more complex with the development of technology and artificial intelligence.

And she considered it necessary to develop legal rules or issue legislation regulating artificial intelligence, with strict penalties for those who cause voice fraud, and to draw a clear legal framework that defines the criteria for using artificial intelligence, in addition to defining legal responsibility, whether for the designer, developer or user in the event of its use. for illegal purposes.

It also called for the imposition of control over modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence by specialized experts and technicians.

For his part, the legal advisor, Fahd Saeed Al-Dhahouri, confirmed that “artificial intelligence is able to realistically imitate and repeat sounds,” adding that “this is one of the new and exciting developments in the world of technology. However, this achievement raises security concerns and challenges, as it can be used to imitate a person’s voice, such as recording a phone call, and to imitate someone’s voice to carry out illegal activities or obtain confidential information.

He stated that there are several steps that can be taken to reduce the crimes of forgery of voice identity using voice imitation techniques and artificial intelligence, the first of which is raising awareness of the dangers of voice manipulation and how to protect against it. Secondly, applying strict laws and penalties to those responsible for fraudulent voice crimes. And third, using techniques to examine the vocal pattern and compare it with the person’s original voice.

He emphasized that “advanced security solutions technologies can be used to prevent unauthorized access to social media that is used to record voices.”

Al-Dhuhouri called for partnership between the private and government sectors to work together to develop effective solutions to combat audio fraud crimes, including the development and training of advanced detection techniques.

Technical expert in the field of operating systems and lecturer at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Engineer Muhammad Al-Shehhi, confirmed that we are living in a huge boom related to artificial intelligence and the development of its powerful tools that can drive innovation and growth in many sectors.

“However, we must not overlook the dark side of AI, especially as cyber fraudsters are increasingly adopting these technologies to scale and automate their operations, leading to more sophisticated attacks,” he said.

He pointed out the need to understand the ways in which artificial intelligence can be exploited in carrying out malicious activities to develop effective defenses and protect the digital domain.

He called for the development of methods to raise awareness of the dangers of artificial intelligence, “because most of the traditional advice will not be applicable with the current boom.”

He added that the audio cloning technology opened up new horizons for fraudsters.

He pointed out that the use of voice cloning with artificial intelligence (audio phishing) enables the fraudster to impersonate a trusted individual or an official entity over the phone to trick the victim into revealing sensitive information or performing a specific action. He explained that a scammer might use voice transcription to impersonate a bank representative or a senior corporate executive, and ask the victim to transfer money or share confidential data.

He explained that voice deepfakes pose a risk to biometric authentication systems based on voice, if the fraudster can create a convincing reproduction of the user’s voice. It can potentially bypass voice recognition systems, leading to unauthorized access to personal or company data.

Technology expert and one of the programming ambassadors in the National Program for Programmers in the country, Moza Muhammad Musabih, confirmed that “artificial intelligence has contributed to the high number of victims of telephone fraud through advanced social engineering, as it analyzes data and personal information available via the Internet to create comprehensive profiles for victims, and analyze behavioral patterns.” Their personal interests and the allocation of fraudulent attacks to best suit their interests and potential problems, and thus make the victims more receptive to deception and manipulation.

And she added, “The fraudsters always resort to using the latest methods to trap their victims, and we must not succumb to anyone’s requests without verifying their credibility by asking a number of personal questions that are difficult for the technology to answer.”

• 3 seconds of the victim’s voice is enough to produce an 85% match.