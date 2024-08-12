Mash: Fraudsters put Larisa Dolina’s apartment up for sale

The apartment of People’s Artist of Russia Larisa Dolina was put up for sale and an attempt was made to sell it for 112 million rubles. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the channel, the attackers found an old video where a person resembling the singer shows a passport, allegedly confirming his identity for the customer of the performances. They said that they are representatives of the artist, who decided to sell the apartment for 112 million rubles.

As a result, several people believed that Dolina really wanted to get rid of the house and entered into a dialogue with the scammers. After some time, the criminals complained on behalf of the deceived people to law enforcement agencies, claiming that the deal with the singer had been concluded, but she was not giving up the keys.

Mash journalists contacted the “buyers” and learned that no one actually bought the apartment. Later, the singer’s real representatives said that investigators were already finding out who wanted to set her up and why.

At the end of July, it became known that fraudsters attempted to mortgage Larisa Dolina’s dacha near Moscow.