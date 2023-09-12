Fraud using fake accounts on social media sites is one of the most common fraud methods in the last two decades.

Fraudsters usually target specific groups, using various methods and techniques, taking advantage of technological development and the spread of smartphones.

Sources confirmed to Emirates Today that there are fraudulent accounts on Facebook directed at domestic workers, in two different ways. The first is advertising job opportunities with lucrative salaries, exploiting their desire to obtain better salaries and flexible working hours.

The second is to make her think that she will win major prizes, which will make her dreams come true that she has always had.

In detail, the owners of domestic worker recruitment offices reported that they receive complaints from victims asking to help them recover their money from people who deluded them that they could secure better jobs than they currently have.

They said that the scammers actually managed to deceive their victims by asking them to send photos of their IDs and a sum of money to complete the recruitment process.

They added that domestic workers also responded to the fake prize scammers, after receiving phone calls or text messages congratulating them on winning valuable prizes, as they believed that they had to send a sum of money via a bank transfer, to complete the procedures for sending the prizes to their site.

An employee at the “Manpower Recruitment” office in Fujairah, Mona Ahmed, confirmed the increasing number of complaints issued by domestic workers regarding fake prizes and fake accounts, claiming quick profits, or providing jobs with lucrative salaries, noting that some workers handed over sums of money to fraudsters, and sent websites The homes they work in for prizes.

She stressed the need for female domestic helpers to be aware of the new tricks that infiltrate them through social media, so as not to open the way for scammers to deceive them and ask them for money and pictures, in addition to asking them to specify the locations of their residence. She confirmed that one of the workers sent two months’ salary to a scammer who tricked her into doubling the amount.

This opinion was supported by the owner of a “helper worker” recruitment office, who preferred to remain anonymous, saying that “housewives must raise awareness of their helper workers and inform them of the awareness campaigns organized by official authorities to shed light on the innovative tricks used by social media scammers to prey on victims.”

He pointed out that fraudsters who use social media to achieve their ambitions usually target all segments of society, and devise tricks that suit each category, but the goal is the same in all cases, which is to steal money.

The citizen, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, said that his domestic worker informed him that she had contacted a Facebook account offering jobs within the country, adding that she wanted to work in one of the offered jobs after her work ended.

He continued, “The account owner requested to contact her by phone to send the required documents and complete the procedures, so she contacted him.” The list of requests included sending her CV and an amount of 1,000 dirhams so that she could obtain the available job. He also asked her to send the job advertisement to more than one of her fellow workers, so that they could benefit from the rewarding offer that cannot be missed.”

In addition, the legal advisor and lawyer, Asawir Al-Mansouri, confirmed that the legal texts stand on the lookout for anyone who carries out fraudulent practices, as they keep pace with these actions that fraudsters invent to inflict victims, through Federal Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, Article (40), which concerns In electronic fraud, it stipulates that anyone who unlawfully seizes for himself or for another person a movable property or a benefit or a document or a signature thereof shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of the two penalties. The bond is made by using any fraudulent method, by assuming a false name, or by impersonating an incorrect capacity via the information network, an electronic information system, or any information technology means.

For its part, the Fujairah Police General Command stated that community members should be wary of social media advertisements, and verify the source of the messages they receive and the people who send them, so that they are not victims of malicious suspicion, especially since cybercrimes are increasing at remarkable rates as a result of technological development.

She stated that the forms of crime in our time have begun to shift from the traditional type to a more complex one, so members of society must be urged to avoid disclosing their confidential bank data, even to entities where they own bank balances or issue credit cards.

It demonstrated the danger of giving confidential personal data to any unknown person who is communicated with by any means of communication and communication of various kinds, especially if it comes to providing important information and data, unless after confirming the identity of the person or entity and its official status.

• Legal texts keep pace with the methods of fraudsters and stand on the lookout for their fraudulent practices.

• Domestic workers responded to fake prize scammers… after receiving phone calls or text messages congratulating them on winning valuable prizes.