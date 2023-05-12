Dealers have complained about the spread of promotional ads on social media for goods and services bearing the logos of well-known companies that contain fake links.

In turn, the Sharjah Police General Command warned of fraud and electronic fraud, which has recently spread through social networking sites, calling for the need to take care and not to disclose bank card data.

In detail, the customer, Muhammad Hussein, complained that he monitored an advertisement on the social networking sites of a well-known company that promotes food products with significant discounts. After entering the link to purchase, he was surprised that the link was to an unknown site and required details of his bank card data to complete the purchase, but he did not complete the request after confirming it. That the link represents an “electronic fraud”.

While Ihab Gamal El-Din explained that he was subjected to electronic fraud, after he ordered goods via a link he found on a social networking site with discounts on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in one of the famous sales outlets, and after submitting the request and entering his bank data, he waited for his shipment to arrive, but he never received it.

For his part, Saleh Rajoub confirmed that he had received messages on social networking sites, informing him that he had received a 70% discount on travel tickets, with the holiday season approaching, and with opening the link, he discovered that it was a fake link to an unknown site, and asked him to put his card details. He went to the bank to complete the purchase of tickets, but he did not complete the purchase for fear of being defrauded.

As for Ola Badr, she said that she had received a large number of messages on a social networking site, informing her that she had been chosen among the winners with a sum of money and a large discount on goods from one of the famous sales outlets, and with her entry on the link, he told her that a text message would be sent to her phone with a code that must be Enter it to win her gift, and after sending the code number, her electronic account was hacked.

For its part, the Sharjah Police General Command warned against fraud and electronic fraud, which has recently spread through social media, using false advertising and promotion methods for various goods and services that bear the logo of companies known for false links, by luring individuals with large discounts, calling for the need to take caution. From falling into the trap of false discounts and promotions and not disclosing bank card details.

Sharjah Police explained that social media gangs exploit in their operations the lifestyle and way of life of some members of society, as some prefer to make purchases via Internet sites, ignoring that there are basics and controls for electronic security that the individual must be aware of in order not to fall victim to fraud.

And she called for the need to take care not to fall into the trap of false discounts and promotions, and not to disclose the personal verification number (OTP) to any person or entity, even if it bears the name or logo of an official entity in the country, noting that the personal verification number is A secret code for the individual himself, and even the bank employee does not request it. In case of suspicion or exposure to a fraud, immediate communication via the number (8002626).

Sharjah Police: There are basics of electronic security that the individual must be aware of in order not to fall victim to fraud.

Heavy penalties

Article 40 of the Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime stipulates that “any person who unlawfully seizes movable or other property shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or by one of these two penalties.” Benefit or on a bond or signing this bond, by using any of the fraudulent methods or by adopting a false name or impersonating an incorrect person through the information network, electronic information system or any information technology means.

Article 48 of the law stipulates that “any person who commits a crime through the information network, any information technology means, or a website shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 20,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.”