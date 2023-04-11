The daughter of the famous Soviet and Ukrainian actress Margarita Krinitsyna Zhanna Krinitsyna was left without an apartment in Moscow. Fraudsters deprived her of her property by forging documents, the agency reports. REGNUM.

Zhanna Krinitsyna’s daughter reported that swindlers had sold her mother’s apartment in the Dubrovka residential complex in New Moscow. They forged the signature of the owner in the contract of sale, indicated incorrect passport data. The total damage as a result of a fictitious transaction amounted to 28.8 million rubles.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2022, in March 2023 a criminal case was initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale, resulting in the deprivation of a citizen’s right to housing”). An investigation is underway.

Earlier in the capital region, swindlers found a way to convince a Muscovite by proxy to sell an apartment. To do this, they soldered the victim.