Tom’s Hardware: Scammers Sell Fake Router Miner for $1,440

Advertisements appeared on the network for the sale of a router that allegedly has the function of mining cryptocurrencies. About it informs Tom’s Hardware edition.

As it became known to journalists, an unknown company called TP-Link ASIC advertised an unusual router. The press release reported that the device allows you to organize a wireless network, supports the new Wi-Fi 7 technology, and can also mine cryptocurrency during operation. The authors of the announcement noted that the new product is more powerful than the RTX 4090 video card popular among miners.

The TP-Link ASIC router was priced at $1,440. Later, the authors of the publication contacted representatives of the network equipment manufacturer TP-Link, and he confirmed that he had nothing to do with the router and the TP-Link ASIC division. Based on this, the journalists concluded that unknown scammers came up with fake technology and asked for money for it.

Experts noted that the advertisement of the non-existent router was made very high quality. In particular, its authors described in detail the characteristics of the device – saying that the device has active cooling and consumes 1200 watts at full load.

Earlier it became known that during the trading on March 10, bitcoin fell sharply in price. During the day, the cryptocurrency fell in price by more than eight percent, dropping to a minimum since mid-January – 19.7 thousand dollars per coin.