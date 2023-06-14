Online fraudsters have developed several methods aimed at hacking bank and card data, including impersonating members of the Dubai Police and calling their victims after receiving text messages from the police.

According to victims who fell into this trap, receiving the message confused them, and made them believe that the caller was actually following the police.

The first chief prosecutor in the Deira Prosecution Office, an expert in cybercrime, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Junaibi, confirmed that “there is one fact that all members of society must be aware of, which is that no official authority or even the bank itself requests confidential data over the phone, so we must not succumb to these methods.” fraudulent.”

A security source revealed to «Emirates Today» the way the message arrived, explaining that «the trick that the fraudsters carry out is to enter a government website affiliated with the police, or any other party, and request a specific service, such as paying traffic fines, and putting the phone number of the victim, and then you receive An automated security text message, containing the password, to the number listed by the fraudster. But what the victim often does not notice is a clear word in the message that this data is confidential, and it should not be disclosed to anyone.

In detail, Aisha Muhammad said that she was surprised by a call from a person who claimed to be a lieutenant in the police, and that there was a need to update her data with the Ministry of the Interior, indicating that she suspected him, at first, but he informed her of the first numbers of her identity card, which prompted her to complete the conversation with him.

She added that the caller asked her for some data, but she did not feel comfortable. She told him that it was normal for him to have this information by virtue of his security position, but he delayed it, so she told him that she could not continue the call and ended the call.

In turn, Ali Jamal El-Din said that he had gone through the same experience, but the addition that confused him this time when he refused to provide the fraudster with the data he requested was that the latter warned him not to hang up, and told him that he would receive a text message proving the truth of his words.

He added that he had already received a letter bearing the name of the Dubai Police, and what added to his confusion was that it was actually from the police, because it was a follow-up to several messages he had previously received, some of which were related to traffic violation notices.

He pointed out that he felt unable to make the right decision, especially in light of the urging and besieging of the fraudster, and his assertion that this is a delicate procedure, and related to his fate and future, but he resisted this urging and hung up, refusing to answer any subsequent calls from strange numbers.

And “Emirates Today” met a victim who fell into the trap of this fraudulent method, as the fraudsters caught her in the early hours, and one of them made a call to her that lasted a full hour, convincing her to give him her confidential bank data, and seized an amount of 45 thousand dirhams from her after receiving a similar text message attributed to the Dubai police as well. .

The European, named after Sophia, told Emirates Today that the fraudsters took from her the amount that her father had saved for her before his death, noting that they withdrew it within two minutes, amid a state of shock and amazement that controlled her.

And she stated that she could not recover the money, because the fraud was carried out from outside the country, indicating that she was relatively familiar with these fraudulent methods, but the fraudster who communicated with her was an expert in what he was doing, so he spoke to her tactfully and entered her into a whirlpool of details about modifying the banking system and a mail shipment. You will reach her with a new debit card, then send her a message bearing the Dubai Police logo, which reassured her and made her disclose her data to him.

For his part, a security source told «Emirates Today» that the websites of the police or any other government agency are concerned with sending notices or messages.

And he continued, “The trick that the fraudsters resort to relies mainly on psychologically manipulating the victims over the phone, and if they feel that there is an opportunity with the target person, they resort to the message trick, which is a regular service request through the website, such as a request to pay a traffic violation, so the site sends A security text message with one password that only the owner of the phone number requesting the service can see. At this moment, the fraudster besieges his victim until he believes that he is affiliated with the police or that party.

He stressed that «government websites are absolutely secured, and cannot be hacked, as evidenced by sending these messages to ensure that the service requester is the same owner of the phone number. And if the person focuses on the message that comes to him, from the party to which the fraudster claims to belong, he will find a clear statement at the beginning, stating that the police or the party will not ask them to provide any data over the phone.

“There is one fact that all members of society must be aware of, which is that no official authority or even the bank itself will request confidential data from the customer over the phone, so one should not be led by this fraudulent methods.

He added that “electronic fraud is one, but the lie changes,” stressing that “this particular crime cannot occur without the victim’s participation, whether by disclosing his confidential data, or clicking on a suspicious link contained in a text message or via e-mail.”

He emphasized that “banks and relevant authorities have resorted to the (one password) mechanism to secure their customers, so it is not reasonable to do so, and to ask one of their employees to contact the customer and obtain his confidential data over the phone,” calling on community members to be careful, to realize the value of their data, and not to Being drawn in by promises of false gains, offers of fake discounts, or excessive and negligent disclosure of data.