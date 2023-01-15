Internet scammers have come up with a new scheme to steal popular Telegram channels, SMM experts told Izvestia on January 16.

They choose popular blogs or chats and introduce bots there. The owner temporarily closes his channel, and as soon as he does, the attackers assign the domain name, explained Vasily Krylov, CEO of SMMplanner.

“Most often, the channel is then used to advertise cryptocurrencies,” the expert explained to Izvestia.

Active attacks on bloggers under this scheme began in January 2023. One of the victims was the owner of a Telegram channel with 20,000 subscribers, Yevgeny Timerbaeva.

“I didn’t notice the boost right away. As soon as I looked at the statistics, I decided to close the channel for a few days, and when I opened it, I found that my nickname was already taken, ”she told Izvestia.

Vera Churina, the owner of a Telegram channel with 16,000 subscribers, shared a similar story.

Information security specialists note that in the past year the number of messenger users has grown significantly, which has increased its popularity in the eyes of scammers. In addition, for the sale of an already promoted blog, you can earn a large amount – from 300 thousand rubles.

