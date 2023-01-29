Fraudsters have mastered a new scheme to deceive entrepreneurs who sell their goods on Wildberries. Representatives of the marketplace told Izvestia about its features.

For example, attackers contact sellers, pose as analysts, and offer their help in increasing sales. To do this, they ask for access to a personal account, but, having received it, they buy out the entrepreneur’s assortment at the lowest possible price. As a result, businessmen lose both money and goods.

“Scammers can imitate marketplace specialists and lure various information for unauthorized access. We note an increase in the number of requests from sellers due to fraud with their personal accounts. All victims transferred data from their personal accounts to third-party services, ”the Wildberries press service noted.

The company advised to restrict access to the account, not giving it to outsiders. They noted that the services of analysts are in high demand by firms that trade on marketplaces. They collect information about how effectively certain goods are being sold, help build a sales strategy, and find the most profitable niches. As a result, they help entrepreneurs increase profits. The criminals play on the popularity of this service.

Wildberries added that they regularly warn entrepreneurs about new fraud schemes and about possible risks when transferring personal account data to third parties.

