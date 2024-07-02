Biychuk: Fraudsters use the legend of a failure with communication tariffs to deceive Russians

Fraudsters have invented a new legend to deceive Russians – they pose as employees of mobile operators and report a failure in the system. This was reported by the director of the product “Zashchitnik” MTS Andrey Biychuk, reports RIA News.

“Fraudsters act under the guise of mobile operators in order to mislead users and gain access to their personal data,” the expert warned. According to him, the attackers use the following scheme: they call the victim, immediately say that this is not an advertising message, and say that due to a failure, the tariff that the subscriber was using was reset and is no longer available.

Then the operator’s “employee” explains that the subscriber has been automatically connected to a new tariff, and names its price. Regardless of the interlocutor’s further reaction, he is offered to return the old tariff, for this he is offered to share access to his personal account.

Having obtained the personal data of a Russian citizen, fraudsters can apply for loans or microloans in his name, gain access to bank accounts and various accounts.

Biychuk recommended ending the conversation immediately and calling the mobile operator yourself at the number listed on the official website.