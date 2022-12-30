Fraudsters can gain access to someone else’s Telegram account using messages coming from a fake “Notifications” profile. This was announced on December 30 to the agency “Prime” Professor of the Russian University of Economics G.V. Plekhanov Pavel Terelyansky.

He noted that the messenger’s code can be analyzed and interfered with – for example, disable the password verification function. The attackers will then send the victim a notification about the hacking attempt, and they will be asked to follow a link that supposedly helps protect their account.

After that, access to the account is lost.

Fake notifications can be recognized by their status – it indicates that the user was online recently. The messenger sends real notifications from a profile with a “Service notifications” badge, Terelyansky added.

Earlier, on December 17, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development said that users of the Telegram messenger faced massive attempts to steal their accounts using a mailing list on behalf of one of the victim’s contacts, which supposedly contains a gift – a premium subscription. The agency advised enabling two-factor authentication to ensure account security.

Prior to that, on November 25, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, chief specialist of the department of complex information security systems at Gazinformservice, said that phishing is the most popular type of fraud in Telegram. According to him, usually messages with a phishing link are distributed through private messages or a channel hijacked by scammers.