Fraudsters have come up with a new way of deceiving Russians and present themselves as employees of public utilities, for example, gas workers or plumbers. This was told by the deputy mayor of the capital in the Moscow government, Pyotr Biryukov, reports RIA News…

According to him, employees of such services never come without warning, all trips are carried out at the request of citizens and at an agreed time. Information about the check is posted in advance at the information stand at the entrance and on the website of the executing company.

“All sudden checks are illegal, if they came to you with such a check, then one hundred percent are scammers,” the official said.

He noted that most often scammers come to the elderly and offer citizens services for checking gas stoves or replacing meters at an inflated price. Often, such equipment turns out to be dangerous in operation. “I would like to remind Muscovites once again about the need to be more careful and not fall for the tricks of fraudsters,” Biryukov added.

Earlier it was reported that telephone scammers began to pretend to be the real names of police officers in order to find out the details of a person’s bank cards.