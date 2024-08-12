Expert Lazareva: Fraudsters have come up with a scheme to deceive with “Gosuslugi” and “Gosklyuch”

Fraudsters have come up with a new scheme to deceive Russians using the State Services portal and the Gosklyuch electronic signature application. This was reported by Evgeniya Lazareva, coordinator of the People’s Front platform Moshelovka.

How does the fraudulent scheme with “Gosuslugi” work?

Lazareva explained that fraudsters gain access to the personal account of the future victim on “Gosuslugi” and upload a fake power of attorney to manage the user’s accounts. According to the expert, fraudsters choose pensioners and middle-aged people as victims, relying on their gullibility and diligence.

Then, as the specialist explained, the victim receives a message about the need to sign a power of attorney in Gosklyuch, after which a person calls her, who introduces himself as a law enforcement officer. Under the threat of losing funds, he convinces the person to sign the power of attorney. Then another person calls the victim, who claims to be a real law enforcement officer, and assures that the user has fallen into the hands of scammers. He also urges the user to transfer funds to a safe account.

The manipulation that the power of attorney is signed with an official electronic instrument and will now give its holders the opportunity to rob the victim sounds very convincing and frightening. Evgeniya Lazarevacoordinator of the platform of the “People’s Front” “Moshelovka”

Lazareva added that Russians are generally poorly acquainted with the rules for drawing up powers of attorney. “This increases the risk that fraudsters will achieve their goal,” she warned.

The coordinator of “Moshelovka” noted that notifications about the use of a new fraudulent scheme with “Gosuslugi” were received from people who were still able to detect the fraud.

“However, the speed and intensity of the appearance of messages with this scenario allows us to conclude that the attackers have actively taken up its use and are testing its effectiveness,” the expert concluded.

The multi-stage nature of the scheme with “Gosuslugi” makes it convincing

Managing partner of the company “Rusyaev and Partners” Ilya Rusyaev explained the popularity of the fraudulent scheme with “Gosuslugi”. The lawyer stated that the scheme is convincing because of its multi-stage nature.

In addition, according to him, the popularity of the scheme is also due to the fact that it is designed to build citizens’ trust in government digital services.

How to protect yourself from fraud with “Gosuslugi”?

To protect against such fraud, lawyer Ilya Rusyaev recommended not to sign documents in a hurry, especially when it comes to powers of attorney for managing accounts.

“Any actions related to finances require careful consideration and verification,” he emphasized. According to him, real law enforcement officers will never demand urgent signing of documents through “Gosuslugi” or transfer of money to any accounts.

The specialist also recommended regularly checking the activity in the personal account on “Gosuslugi”. According to him, such a measure will help to notice suspicious actions in time. In addition, Rusyaev urged Russians to use complex passwords and two-factor authentication.

“If you have become a victim of such a scheme, you must immediately contact law enforcement agencies and the bank to block your accounts,” the expert noted. The faster the response, the greater the chances of minimizing the damage, the lawyer concluded.

The Ministry of Digital Development responded to a new fraud scheme with “Gosuslugi”

Representatives of the Ministry statedthat the use of fraudulent schemes using the “Gosklyuch” is excluded. As explained by the department, only the owner of the signature can use the application and sign documents in it.

If someone says they signed an important document using your Gosklyuch, it’s a scam. It’s impossible to forge an electronic signature in Gosklyuch Ministry of Digital Development

The department added that “Gosuslugi” is also reliably protected. Attackers can gain access to an account only if the victim provides all the information necessary for logging in. In this regard, users are urged not to share their login and password with anyone.