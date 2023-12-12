The Central Bank discovered a new scheme using a fake Bank of Russia application

The Bank of Russia spoke about a fraudulent scheme used in recent months related to the updated 5,000-ruble banknote. Thanks to it, attackers steal money and property from Russians both remotely and offline.

It is noted that scammers call Russians and tell them about the need to check the authenticity of cash, including new five thousand banknotes. To do this, it is proposed to install the Bank of Russia Banknotes application on your phone. Such a service really exists, but scammers send their victims a link to a fake program that visually resembles the official one.

“After installing the application, fraudsters gain remote access to the victim’s phone and, accordingly, to banking applications and accounts,” the Central Bank explained.

Another variant of fraud with banknotes with a face value of five thousand rubles was called the work of swindlers under the guise of social service workers who “go from apartment to apartment and convince residents to exchange old banknotes with a face value of 5,000 rubles for “new” ones,” handing counterfeits to gullible citizens.

Related materials:

In November, Russians were once again reminded that Bank of Russia employees do not interact with individuals, since their clients “are banks of the Russian Federation.” “The Central Bank does not have any communications or contacts with individuals and legal entities that are serviced by specific financial institutions,” anti-fraud expert Alexey Sizov told Lenta.ru.

See also The car drove into the river in the center of Moscow Any appeal by representatives of the Central Bank specifically to a citizen of the Russian Federation can be considered illegitimate Alexey Sizovanti-fraud expert

The number of online scams has increased in Russia

Earlier, the Central Bank said that scammers had come up with a new way to deceive Russians. The country has seen an increase in the number of online scams using financial pyramids and Telegram bots. The regulator indicated that to start working with the bot, users are encouraged to follow the link and write a text message. The number of financial pyramids that offer to invest in cryptocurrency has also increased; they accounted for more than half of all cases. A quarter of them are presented in the form of economic games. In addition, scammers began to actively attract their victims by illegally issuing loans and through illegal forex dealers, collecting funds in foreign and cryptocurrencies.

Related materials:

In turn, Olga Daineko, an expert at the Financial Literacy Center of the Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Finance, said that scammers began to actively use “sociological surveys” and “consumer research” to create databases of potential victims. She said that under the guise of opinion polls, fraudulent data collection of Russians is taking place. “The use of social engineering techniques allows fraudsters and data collectors to obtain this information from a simple conversation or online survey and draw preliminary conclusions about the psychological profile of a person and his “attractiveness” for further deception,” she warned.

Fraudsters stole 4.5 billion rubles from Russians in three months

In February, the Central Bank, based on the results of a profile survey, compiled an average profile of a bank client who most often becomes a victim of fraudsters. He turned out to be a man aged 25 to 44 years. Other features of such a client were living in the city, average income and secondary education, and active use of online banking services.

According to the study, 50.4 percent of men and 49.6 percent of women are most susceptible to deception. Moreover, 75 percent of cases occur in urban residents and 25 percent in rural areas. Victims aged 25 to 44 made up the highest proportion of cases at 37.4 percent. In second place (29 percent) were bank clients aged 45 to 64 years, and in third place were people over 65 years of age. 48 percent of those who became victims of fraudsters have secondary education, 28.9 percent have higher education and 23.1 percent have general education. The vast majority of victims (76.6 percent) are working or studying, and only 7.3 percent are retired.

Data were also disclosed on the damage that fraudsters caused to Russians as a result of theft from bank accounts. The regulator calculated that scammers managed to carry out 252.1 thousand banking transactions without the consent of clients from January to March 2023. The volume of transactions amounted to 4.5 billion rubles. Most of the stolen amount was through transfers using online banking, including borrowed funds.

One of the main reasons for the increase in thefts was the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, explained Vitaly Fomin, an information security expert at the Digital Economy League. Now AI helps automate the activities of fraudsters – a neural network can compose a literate text and replace a person with voice assistants when communicating with clients.