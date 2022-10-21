Fraudsters have developed a new scheme of deception for Internet users on sales sites. As Izvestia found out on October 21, swindlers are putting on performances, posing as intermediaries in the allegedly profitable purchase of goods, and earn hundreds of thousands of rubles on this trick.

The victim Sorbon Ganiev told about the fraud, who wanted to make a gift to himself and his wife, to buy the latest model of an expensive smartphone on the Web at a price lower than in a store.

On the ad site, he found an offer to purchase two phones at once for 150 thousand rubles, while in the store only one costs at least 100 thousand rubles. However, the seller of the goods warned him that it was not he himself, allegedly the owner of the gadgets, who would bring the goods to the meeting with Ganiev, but his relative. And payment for the purchase can only be made through a bank transfer.

After the buyer transferred the money, he found out that the transaction turned out to be fraudulent, and all this time he did not communicate with the owner of the goods, but only with a dummy intermediary. Thus, neither the real seller nor the real buyer knew that they had become actors in a play directed by a swindler selling someone else’s goods.

“The scheme is as follows: he called, he says, I want to buy. Selling? Tomorrow my sister’s brother will come and pick her up. You show him, he checks. If everything is fine, then I will transfer the money to you, and you will give him the phone. And to this person who came to buy, he says: my sister has telephones, come and have a look. If it suits you, transfer the money to me, she will give you the phone. Just don’t say how much you buy,” said the affected seller.

In fact, the woman wanted to sell phones for almost 300 thousand rubles. Thus, the buyer was left without money and without a purchase. Law enforcement officers in such situations are advised to communicate with people live and transfer money only to the owner of the phone, and not to his imaginary relatives or acquaintances.

On October 19, Anastasia Khvechenik, Solar webProxy business architect at RTK-Solar, told Izvestia how to recognize fraudulent sites. ​According to the expert, any redirect for authorization to a third-party service can be a potential trap. In this regard, she recommended paying attention to the reputation of the service, site or application – it is important to look at ratings, reviews, media mentions of known leaks in this service, as well as its availability on well-known platforms that are puzzled by the need to validate published services and applications.