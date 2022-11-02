Users of the Wildberries marketplace are faced with fraudulent schemes in which money is withdrawn from their bank cards and current accounts for purchases that they did not make. One of the victims, designer Oksana Fedotova, told Izvestia that in this way she lost almost 200 thousand rubles – in small transactions they were transferred to a fictitious seller.

Despite the fact that Oksana, although she was registered on the marketplace, has not made any purchases there since August of this year.

“In the history of transactions, I found that 1 thousand rubles were debited from the card almost every minute. I immediately contacted the bank and blocked the card. In response to my request to look into the situation at the bank, they told me that the transactions were confirmed, although I did not give it, ”Fedotova told Izvestia.

It followed from the bank statement that 195,000 rubles had been transferred within just two hours to a certain company called wildberries Podol’sk. The victim noted that she tried to contact Wildberries support, but she did not help her in any way. In addition, in the chat of marketplace sellers, she saw a complaint about the same problem from another user.

An Izvestia source familiar with the situation suggested that Oksana Fedotova was the victim of scammers who stole her credit card details. As a result, they linked this card to her Wildberries account and made fictitious payments in favor of a third-party company that mimicked the marketplace with its name.

“Probably, the girl herself somewhere exposed her card details, or they were stolen. She needs to contact the police about this incident, ”the Izvestia source explained.

According to him, this is the only way to find out to whose account her money was received.

