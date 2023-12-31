Actress Irina Malysheva lost 21 thousand rubles. because of scammers

The famous Soviet and Russian actress Irina Malysheva was deceived by scammers from whom she wanted to buy medicine for her dogs. The artist lost tens of thousands of rubles, Telegram reports.channel Shot.

The star of the films “Boris Godunov” and “Dead Souls” wrote to a chatbot in which she was offered to purchase the necessary medications for 21 thousand rubles. Malysheva agreed to the deal and transferred the requested amount to the seller. The medicines never arrived, after which the actress contacted the police.

Earlier in December, it became known that a fraudster, posing as People’s Artist of Russia Alexander Buinov on Telegram, tried to lure money from the musician’s director Sergei Pudovkin. According to Pudovkin, the attacker wanted to get ten thousand dollars from him. He stated that Buinov was going to contact the police.