Fraudsters convinced a Muscovite to sell an apartment and burn electronic gadgets, reports Telegram-Baza channel. She filmed the process of destroying equipment and recorded gratitude in the text of the swindlers.

According to the channel, the woman received several calls from unknown persons, who introduced themselves as investigators and employees of the Central Bank, who announced suspicious activity with her bank accounts. According to a proven scheme, scammers convinced a resident of the capital to withdraw all the money and transfer it to “safe” details. As a result, the woman gave the criminals about a million rubles.

The scammers did not stop there and called again. This time they said that they allegedly want to pledge her car to pay off the debt. To prevent this from happening, they advised the Muscovite to get ahead of the “scammers” and pawn a Mazda car for 300 thousand herself, which she did. Soon, a certain Igor Doinikov “from the capital’s investigative committee” called her and convinced her to take microloans for 1.1 million rubles and transfer it to him. Soon he said that this time she might lose the apartment. As a result, the victim sold housing for nine million rubles, and again transferred the money to the scammers.

A few days later, the victim received a call again and was told about the “death of Doinikov” in the line of duty. Unidentified persons asked the victim to burn electronic equipment at home for the sake of her safety and film it all. The woman followed the next order of the swindlers and made a fire on the balcony, in which she burned the phone, two laptops, a TV and a slow cooker. She recorded the process on video, accompanied by thanks to people with strange names according to the text sent by the scammers.

When the woman realized that she had lost more than 11 million rubles and expensive equipment, she wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies.

