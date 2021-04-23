ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

The need for rapid corona tests during the pandemic is increasingly being exploited by fraudsters. An expert explains how you can protect yourself from it.

Konstanz – test, test, test – this is the current motto of the federal and state governments against the Spread of the coronavirus in Germany. The problem with this is that criminals are now also taking advantage of the line of business and falsifying corona tests. Again SWR reports, fake tests or substandard goods are increasingly appearing on the market. This can be fatal for customers.

Roland Ballier, doctor and expert from Konstanz, sees a great danger for consumers through the wrong tests. “We try to bring inferior and incorrectly labeled goods onto the market at all possible points,” explains the expert to the SWR. “It cannot be ruled out that the tests will not show anything at all,” he warns. “That means that the tests always give negative results, although one or the other would be positive.”

Fake corona rapid tests: fraudsters fill test vials with water

The experts are aware of cases in which there is simply water instead of reagents in the test ampoules. The fraudsters often use so-called fake shops to sell their questionable goods. About such websites some have Fraudsters also sold corona protective equipment that never existed.

According to Roland Ballier, if you want to protect yourself from falsified tests, you have several options. So you should pay attention to particularly cheap tests. It is also worth looking through the list of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, in which all approved corona tests are listed by name, before buying.

Criminals in the corona pandemic: new scams are emerging

In the corona pandemic, more and more new scams seem to have developed, which seniors in particular should beware of. In Baden-Wurttemberg recently offered scammers vaccination appointments over the phone and asked for personal data in order to empty the bank account of the conversation partner a short time later.

In the past year, fraudsters took action in a similarly perfidious manner Corona aid in the millions. The subsidies should actually go to ailing companies that have been hit particularly hard by the crisis.