In2security: scammers started creating sites offering subscription services

Fraudsters began to create sites offering to purchase a subscription to popular services. With the help of resources, they steal user accounts in the Telegram messenger. The Russians were warned about the new method of deception that the attackers came up with. Telegram specialists of the In2security company dealing with information security issues.

According to them, fraudulent sites have appeared on the network, on which Russians are offered to buy a subscription to the Yandex Plus and VK Music services. Users are asked to enter a phone number and email address. As soon as the victim enters this data, a notification about suspicious activity appears on the screen and a request to link a Telegram account to verify their identity.

If a person links his profile, then scammers get access to it. As a result, they can either send requests to the user’s contacts to transfer money to them or blackmail the account owner with information that they found in his personal correspondence.

Earlier, an expert on the Moshelovka platform, Alexandra Pozharskaya, said that scammers began using Telegram bots to deceive Russians. According to her, with the help of bots, attackers replace numbers and pretend to be employees of the FSB of Russia and other services.